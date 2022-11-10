Where is the best tasting water in Texas? If you guessed Pflugerville, you'd be right!

The City of Pflugerville has won Best Tasting Water in the State in the Surface Water category, as judged by the Texas Water Utilities Association (TWUA).

Pflugerville won Best Tasting Surface Water in the region in August.

"We have great tasting water in Pflugerville, and your utility team is proud of the quality water we serve here in the City," Utility Director Brandon Pritchett said. "This State-wide award wouldn’t be possible without our phenomenal utility team who work around the clock to produce a high-quality product for all of our water customers."

A panel of trained judges from the TWUA Laboratory Analyst’s Section utilized a process known as the "flavor profile analysis" to determine the winning drinking water for each category.

The process seeks to identify the water sample entries, which most nearly demonstrates a total absence of any detectable taste and/or odor. The water was judged on clarity, color, smell and taste.

This is the fourth award for the City of Pflugerville’s drinking water since 2009, and first win at the state-wide level.