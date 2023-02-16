Pflugerville extends hours, resources for brush, debris collection after ice storm

The City of Pflugerville has extended its tree limb/brush debris collection efforts in order to help residents continue recovering from the winter storm earlier this month.

The city extended the free curbside collection and drop-off location operations for City and Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) homeowners who are Waste Connections customers.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a contract with an additional tree limb/brush debris collection company to assist City crews.

"We realize that Pflugerville needs help in recovering from this month’s ice storm, and the City is helping our fellow residents get back to normal as quickly as possible," Mayor Victor Gonzales said. "We continue to clear public rights-of-way, have expanded our free curbside limb pickup for storm debris and have secured an additional debris management company to expedite the process."

READ MORE

The mayor says that the city has collected more than 12,000 cubic yards of limb debris, more than 900 dump truck loads, since the storm.

Additional information and residential limb collection options can be found on the city's website.