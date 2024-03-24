Pflugerville police pursuit ends in gunfire, 5 arrests

A police pursuit in Pflugerville over a stolen vehicle ended Sunday morning in a gunfire exchange and five arrests.

The Pflugerville Police Department says that around 4:40 a.m. on March 24, patrol officers found a stolen vehicle with five people inside. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and the officers pursued.

The pursuit ended in the Hidden Lakes subdivision and three of the suspects got out and fled on foot. The two remaining stayed inside the vehicle and were apprehended.

Pflugerville police say that one of the fleeing suspects fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officers, and one officer returned fire. No officers or suspects were struck by the gunfire.

Authorities were able to apprehend the fifth suspect after establishing a secure perimeter.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Round Rock Police Department assisted Pflugerville police in apprehending all five suspects.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.