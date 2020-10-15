Pflugerville to implement new water, wastewater rates in November

The city of Pflugerville will be increasing water and wastewater rates for customers starting Nov. 1.

The city says the increases are to meet the needs of the city's infrastructure.

The average residential water customer will see a $20 monthly increase on their utility bill and commercial customers will see a $48.50 monthly increase on their utility bill.

The City of Pflugerville says it hired NewGen Strategies and Solutions to conduct an analysis of the City's water and wastewater rates, which was presented to the City Council at their work session on Sept. 8. The study showed that current utility rates under-recover the costs of providing water and wastewater service.

Based on $500 million in critical infrastructure projects outlined in the City's five-year capital improvement program, the city says rates must increase now to maintain the existing system and increase capacity.

Residential Customers

The average residential customer uses a standard 5/8" meter and consumes 8,000 gallons of water and 5,000 gallons of wastewater per month, says the city. Based on this, the average customer will see a $20 monthly increase in their total bill starting Nov. 1:

$5 a month increase for the average residential water customer

$15 a month increase for wastewater for the average residential water customer

The study recommended incremental increases over the next five years to meet the ongoing costs of water and wastewater service, according to the city. By Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), water and wastewater rates would reflect the following increases:

$22 increase to the average residential water customer by FY25

$42.75 increase to the average residential wastewater customer by FY25

The city says the average residential water customer's bill would rise from the current rate of $81.90 to $146.65 by FY25. Customers outside the City limits are charged an additional $5 per month.

Commercial Customers

The city says the average commercial customer with a 1" meter would see an increase in their water and wastewater bill of $38.82 per month starting Nov. 1. By FY25, water and wastewater rates would reflect the following increases:

$48.50 increase for the average commercial water customer by FY25

$87.20 increase for the average commercial wastewater customer by FY25

The city says the average commercial customer's bill would rise from the current rate of $140.30 to $276 a month by FY 25.

Historical data and future projections were considered in the cost of service and rate design study as were assumptions related to customer growth, cost inflation, and interest rates on proposed debt, according to the city of Pflugerville. The Finance and Budget Committee reviewed the study findings and voted to recommend approval of these rate increases. The last utility rate study was conducted in 2017 and new rates were effective October 1, 2018.

The utility fund is reliant upon the utility fees collected and used to fund water and wastewater operations. For more information on City of Pflugerville utility rates, click here.

