Pflugerville water not under boil water notice, says city

The city of Pflugerville says that its residents are not currently under a boil water notice.

Pflugerville Water, Manville Water and Texas Water Utilities, formerly SouthWest Water, customers do not have to boil their water, says the city.

Pflugerville residents who do not live in Pflugerville city limits and do receive Austin city services and who may be unsure of who their water provider is can check their bill or the city's interactive water provider service map.

Citywide boil water notice in effect in Austin

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Austin Water addresses precautionary Citywide Boil Water Notice

The Director of Austin Water says a treatment process upset is the cause behind the boil water notice. Bottled Water distribution locations will start tonight. The notice is expected to last two days.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address : 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724

Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7

