Pflugerville water not under boil water notice, says city
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville says that its residents are not currently under a boil water notice.
Pflugerville Water, Manville Water and Texas Water Utilities, formerly SouthWest Water, customers do not have to boil their water, says the city.
Pflugerville residents who do not live in Pflugerville city limits and do receive Austin city services and who may be unsure of who their water provider is can check their bill or the city's interactive water provider service map.
Citywide boil water notice in effect in Austin
Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.
In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.
Austin Water addresses precautionary Citywide Boil Water Notice
The Director of Austin Water says a treatment process upset is the cause behind the boil water notice. Bottled Water distribution locations will start tonight. The notice is expected to last two days.
Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6
Travis County Expo Center
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center
- Address: 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Austin Water North Service Center
- Address: 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Address: 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717
- Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Southeast Metropolitan Park
- Address: 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724
- Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7
