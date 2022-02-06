Austin ISD adjusts operations due to boil water notice

Austin ISD is adjusting its operations due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.

The district is asking students and staff to bring bottles of cooled, boiled water to school Monday to make sure they stay well hydrated and safe.

School will start as scheduled on Monday and access to water fountains and bottle refill stations will be temporarily removed. Bottled water will also be delivered to campuses on Sunday in case students and staff forget their own bottles or run out of water, says AISD.

The district says there will also be a modified menu that will use less water in the cooking process. Kitchens are boiling large quantities of water using industrial equipment and dishes are being sanitized with dishwashers that reach a high internal temperature and can sanitize the dishes.

Students and staff will be still be able to wash their hands safely using soap and tap water and the toilets still flush.

Citywide boil water notice in effect

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address: 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, 78724

Hours: This site will operate until 8p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6th and will reopen Monday, Feb. 7th at noon.

