Round Rock ISD adjusts operations for schools affected by boil water notice
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock ISD says it has adjusted operations at 20 of its schools and four district facilities due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.
The district says its staff has been working through the weekend to ensure all students and staff at the affected campuses have access to clean drinking water and necessary resources.
Bottled water and water stations will be provided to all affected campuses. To conserve as much as possible, the district is suggesting parents send students with refillable water bottles, filled with either bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least three minutes. Staff should also bring refillable water bottles if possible.
Cafeterias have adjusted their menus to minimize the need for water and have clean, boiled water available when necessary.
RRISD campuses and facilities affected by the boil water notice
- Anderson Mill Elementary
- Canyon Creek Elementary
- Canyon Vista Middle School
- Caraway Elementary
- Deerpark Middle School
- Elsa England Elementary
- Forest North Elementary
- Grisham Middle School
- Grounds Maintenance
- Jollyville Elementary
- Kelly Reeves Stadium
- Laurel Mountain Elementary
- Live Oak Elementary
- McNeil High School
- McNeil Performing Arts Center
- Pearson Ranch Middle School
- Pond Springs Elementary
- Purple Sage Elementary
- Sommer Elementary
- Spicewood Elementary
- Transportation West
- Westwood High School
- Wells Branch Elementary
- Joe Lee Johnson Elementary
Citywide boil water notice in effect
Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.
In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.
Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6
Travis County Expo Center
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center
- Address: 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Austin Water North Service Center
- Address: 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Address: 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717
- Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Citywide precautionary boil water notice issued for Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of bottled water for dogs, cats
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter