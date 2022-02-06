Round Rock ISD adjusts operations for schools affected by boil water notice

Round Rock ISD says it has adjusted operations at 20 of its schools and four district facilities due to the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.

The district says its staff has been working through the weekend to ensure all students and staff at the affected campuses have access to clean drinking water and necessary resources.

Bottled water and water stations will be provided to all affected campuses. To conserve as much as possible, the district is suggesting parents send students with refillable water bottles, filled with either bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least three minutes. Staff should also bring refillable water bottles if possible.

Cafeterias have adjusted their menus to minimize the need for water and have clean, boiled water available when necessary.

RRISD campuses and facilities affected by the boil water notice

Anderson Mill Elementary

Canyon Creek Elementary

Canyon Vista Middle School

Caraway Elementary

Deerpark Middle School

Elsa England Elementary

Forest North Elementary

Grisham Middle School

Grounds Maintenance

Jollyville Elementary

Kelly Reeves Stadium

Laurel Mountain Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

McNeil High School

McNeil Performing Arts Center

Pearson Ranch Middle School

Pond Springs Elementary

Purple Sage Elementary

Sommer Elementary

Spicewood Elementary

Transportation West

Westwood High School

Wells Branch Elementary

Joe Lee Johnson Elementary

Citywide boil water notice in effect

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Citywide precautionary boil water notice issued for Austin

Austin Pets Alive! in need of bottled water for dogs, cats

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter