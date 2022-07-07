Flames rise after natural gas line explosion in Fort Bend County

article

Authorities say an explosion occurred along a natural gas line in Fort Bend County on Thursday morning, sending up a column of flames from a field.

According to the Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the explosion occurred in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, west of Orchard.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management says the area is isolated in a field and the surrounding areas are restricted.

Constable Chad Norvell says no injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged as the fire continues to burn. The constable says it will take some time to close the line and burn off the rest.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.