Places in Central Texas to go to get a free shower, wash laundry

The water is back on for most people in Central Texas but there are many who still do not have it and may not have it for some time. Organizations and businesses are stepping in to help to offer a place for people to go if they need a shower or to do some laundry.

Austin Disaster Relief Network

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is collaborating with area churches from its network to provide shower and laundry locations for residents who still don't have access to clean water as a result of the recent winter storm.

Residents who need access to these services can sign up at ADRN.org to reserve time slots for a warm shower and fresh clean clothes. Below are the locations:

City Reach Church, 3502 Hatch Rd., Cedar Park , TX 78613

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Boulevard, Austin TX 78749

Shoreline Church South, 2008 Brandt Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 E. Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753

Riverside Mobile Home Park (First Baptist Church of Georgetown ), 7275 E. Highway 29, Georgetown , TX 78626 (Opening Soon)

Tide Laundry

Tide Loads of Hope powered by Tide Cleaners is offering free laundry services to people in Texas affected by the weather from Monday, February 22 to Friday, February 26. Find a location near you here.

