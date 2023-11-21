Plano plane crash: Small aircraft bursts into flame in populated area

Plano first responders are responding to a small plane crash near Park Boulevard and Midway Road.

The plane was on fire next to Mama's Daughter's Diner and Nail Addiction, but was put out.

The FAA says the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed around 6 p.m.

"It was just flames everywhere, it was really bad," said Austin Selkin, who came to the area after seeing the smoke.

Video from Selkin showed crews attempting to put out a fire in the van next to the plane.

Footage from SKY4 showed a van in the area also appeared to be damaged.

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half mile from the crash site.

The FAA says there was only a pilot on board at the time of the crash.

At this time, there is no word on the status of the pilot.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.