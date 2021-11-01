Police arrest suspect who shot HEB employee in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested James Davis, 37, for shooting an HEB employee in North Austin this past weekend.

According to police, officers were sent to the HEB located at 12407 N MoPac Expressway Service Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an HEB employee who had been shot twice.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police learned that the HEB employee had attempted to help a customer who was a victim of a robbery. While attempting to help the robbery victim, the HEB employee was shot by the suspect.

The suspect, who was later identified as James Davis, fled the scene in a vehicle but officers were able to locate the vehicle and take James Davis into custody. Detectives were able to recover a suspected firearm, according to police.

Davis was charged with Robbery by Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Davis is currently booked in the Travis County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

