Police chase through Collin County ends with DPS trooper tackling suspect

A suspect was tackled by a DPS trooper after leading authorities on a chase through parts of North Texas on Thursday afternoon.

Garland police and other agencies pursued a silver truck driven by a suspect reportedly wanted by federal officials.

Police say the pursuit started about 3:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull the truck over for a traffic stop. Garland police said the man was wanted by the DEA and they were asked to help.

The driver went up Central Expressway into Collin County, with speeds during the pursuit mostly going with the flow of traffic.

The chase slowed down after "stop sticks" were used, damaging the vehicle's tires.

The truck eventually came to a stop at some type of scrap metal business near Highway 380 and County Road 330 about 4:30 p.m. That's about four miles east of 75 and just north of the McKinney Airport.

The man partially listened to commands when he stopped in McKinney, getting out of the truck with his hands up. But he refused to get on the ground.

While the suspect was yelling at some officers, a DPS trooper came from behind and tackled him and the other officers rushed in.

It’s not known if the man was armed. He appeared to be holding a cell phone in one hand. Video from SKY4 showed the suspect on a stretcher after being arrested.