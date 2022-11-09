Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects

Police are searching for multiple suspects after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds.

Officers in Dallas were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down Highway 175, traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Police then turned their attention to a gold Chevy truck.

Dallas police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle and followed the truck with their helicopter.

The truck drove the wrong way down I-20 before eventually going into a wooded area near Seagoville Road, where two men and woman took off on foot.

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police are searching the wooded area for the others.

