Police investigating homicide in East Austin

Police are investigating a homicide in East Austin.

Investigators say they responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Manor Rd. and Rogge Ln.

Officers searched the area and found a man, with obvious trauma to the upper body, four blocks away in the 6200 block of Breeze Way.

First responders rendered aid, but the man died at the scene.

It's not clear if there's a suspect in custody, but police say they believe it's an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.