Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.

Costilla was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the sedan is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.