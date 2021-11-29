Police identify victim killed in Austin Walmart parking lot

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the 28-year-old who was killed in a Walmart parking lot. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving in northeast Austin.

According to police, officers, along with Austin-Travis County EMS, responded to the parking lot of the Walmart at 1030 Norward Park Blvd around 10:39 p.m on Wednesday, November 24. When first responders arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot several times.

The victim, 28-year-old Jose Juan Vasquez, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say they're looking at multiple suspects in the case but did not provide any descriptions or further details. They say they're also talking to witnesses and reviewing security camera footage.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Police investigating suspicious death at Northeast Austin Walmart

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter