Police identify victim killed in downtown Austin over weekend

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim who was killed over the weekend in downtown Austin.

The victim, 27-year-old Leonardo Yanez-Flores, had reportedly been involved in an altercation with unknown suspects at a local bar near the area.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 6th Street and Nueces Street around 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, September 12 for reports of a person who was laying on the ground. When officers arrived, people who were passing by were attempting life-saving measures on the victim.

ATCEMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as a stab wound and the manner as homicide.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to process the scene and investigate the incident. It appears that the victim had been involved in an altercation with unknown suspects at a local bar near the area, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 60th homicide of 2021.

