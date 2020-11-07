Police investigate shooting outside Northeast Austin Waffle House

Austin police responded to a shooting outside a Waffle House restaurant in Northeast Austin Saturday morning.

According to police, a "multi-vehicle disturbance" happened around 4:30 a.m. outside the Waffle House on US 290.

When police arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot and a body with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle down the road on Happy Trail, meaning two active crime scenes. The one with the body is not in APD's jurisdiction but in the county.

The victim has been identified as a man and APD says there are no suspects at this time.

