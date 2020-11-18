Police investigating after man stabbed in southeast Austin

Austin police are investigating after a man was stabbed in southeast Austin. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. near a gas station located at Pleasant Valley Road and Oltorf.

Exact details about the incident have not been released at this time but police say that a man was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

