Richland Fred Meyer shooting: At least 1 killed, 1 injured as police search for suspect

Authorities are searching for a man who they say opened fire Monday at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspect in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland was described as a middle-aged white man with a handgun. He is believed to have fled the store after the shooting, though it was not known he left by foot or in a vehicle, Richland police Commander Chris Lee said.

Dispatchers received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots in the store at 11:03 a.m. The first officers responding arrived just one minute later, police said.

Lee said the suspect and the man who died had some sort of interaction prior to the shooting, according to store video footage seen by police. Police said they don’t know what the apparent conversation entailed and don’t know if the two people knew each other.

The second victim was taken in critical condition to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery Monday afternoon. Police said that person was a Fred Meyer employee.

Lee said there were no additional victims. The store on Wellsian Way was closed for further investigation.

Screenshots from store surveillance footage showed the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Lee said the suspect has since been identified, but police are not releasing his name at this time. The suspect has had contact with law enforcement in the past.

Police said the suspect could be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities were called to help, and schools were placed on modified lockdown.

According to the Richland School District's website, Richland High, River's Edge High, Carmichael, Marcus Whitman, Lewis & Clark were placed on a non-critical lockdown due to the incident at the Fred Meyer.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter or other victims.

Fred Meyer officials said in a statement to FOX 13 News that they were deeply saddened and cooperating with law enforcement.

"The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates," the statement said.

Richland, Washington, part of the Tri-Cities, is about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

