Police investigating suspicious death in West Campus

Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Campus.

The Austin Police Department says that it alerted the University of Texas Police Department to the report of a suspicious death in the 500 block of West 23rd Street at the Skyloft Apartments.

Austin police officers responded to a check welfare call at just after 11 p.m. and found a 28-year-old man dead on the scene.

Police say the man appeared to have died from blunt force trauma and are calling the death highly suspicious.

APD says that due to the close proximity to the University of Texas, UTPD was notified, but say that at this time there is no known connection to the university.

No arrests have been made and the identity of the person who died has not been released.

