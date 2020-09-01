Police link New Braunfels man to 2019 aggravated robbery in Sun City

A New Braunfels man who was out on bond for a February 2020 aggravated robbery has been arrested for another aggravated robbery in Sun City in November 2019.

Andra Allen, 53 was booked into the Williamson County Jail Thursday.

Andra Lacarlus Allen (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

He was first arrested in February 2020. According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, he followed a Lakeway woman home that month from H-E-B. He walked into the home through the garage as she was unloading groceries. He bound and robbed her at gunpoint.

Following the February 2020 incident, authorities were able to link Allen to a 2019 aggravated robbery in Sun City, a Georgetown retirement community.

“The similarities were just incredible,” explained Captain Roland Waits with the Georgetown Police Department.

Georgetown police say Allen followed a woman in her seventies home from H-E-B. He entered the home through the garage as she was unloading groceries. He bound her and her husband, robbed and physically assaulted them. The woman’s husband is in his nineties and in hospice. Police say he tried to hit Allen with his cane.

The woman was able to cut herself free from zip ties using scissors — but Allen pushed her down, twisted her leg, and tied her up a second time.

In February 2020, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office searched Allen’s home, with help from the Georgetown Police Department. They found several weapons, jewelry, zip ties, law enforcement IDs, and badges. According to police, the zip ties were the “same type” recovered from the Sun City residence.

Authorities recovered a deleted cellphone photo of the elderly female victim in H-E-B from Allen’s cellphone. Because it was a recovered file they were unable to retrieve the date, but say the woman was wearing the same outfit she wore the day she was robbed.

Captain Waits says Allen was wearing an ankle monitor as part of his bond conditions when he was arrested Thursday. “Once we got our arrest warrant and everything we turned it over due to the fact it was an aggravated assault — we turned it over to the US Marshal’s service and their fugitive task force was able to locate [Allen] in Austin," he said.

Allen is a former martial arts instructor. The biography on his professional social media page claims he is a “former member of the law enforcement community, he has trained a variety of law enforcement personnel.” It also notes that he “has taught personal safety and rape prevention seminars to women and teen girls around the world.”

