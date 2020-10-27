Police: Man licked person's foot at Georgia Dollar General

article

The Covington Police Department have arrested a man accused of a disturbing sexual act over the weekend.

Officials say on Sunday, the suspect approached a victim and asked if he could take pictures of her feet for a project.

After the woman agreed to the request, police say the man grabbed her foot and "began to touch himself."

According to law enforcement, the same man also licked another victim's foot at a Dollar General on Highway 278.

