Police: NJ woman groped by unidentified, naked man in her shower

Somerset County, New Jersey officials announce an investigation into a sexual offense in which an unidentified man stepped into a woman’s shower and, authorities say, groped her.

The incident reportedly took place April 14, about 10:15 p.m. The woman told Hillsborough Township Police she was taking a shower in her home when a naked, unidentified man got into the shower and grabbed her from behind.

The woman told police she fought the man off, at which point, he fled the residence.

Officials said the woman was not physically harmed during the altercation.

The woman provided details regarding the man’s appearance to the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit. He is described as being between 18 to 24-years-old, with a thin build, short, dark hair and no facial or body hair.

Hillsborough Police and Somerset County authorities ask anyone with information regarding the man or the incident to contact them by calling the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Hillsborough Township Police at 908-369-4323 or by using the STOPit app. Additionally, tips can be called into the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.