Police pursuit ends with 2 arrests after driver runs out of gas on I-35

A 25-year-old and 17-year-old are under arrest after a police pursuit in New Braunfels.

On July 21, just after 2 a.m., police say they tried to stop the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger who was leaving the Magnolia Springs subdivision at a high rate of speed.

The driver didn't stop and led police on a chase southbound on I-35.

Investigators say the pursuit didn't stop until the Challenger ran out of gas and came to a stop on I-35 in Selma.

Barry Hawkins and a 17-year-old were arrested after running out of gas during a police pursuit, New Braunfels police say.

The driver, Barry Hawkins, of San Antonio, and a 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and found several items believed to have been stolen during recent car burglaries, including several IDs that do not belong to the suspects.

Hawkins has been charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (5 to 10 items) and the 17-year-old is charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (5 to 10 items) and minor in possession of e-cigarette.'

Police say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.