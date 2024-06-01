Police respond to barricaded subject in Round Rock, issue shelter-in-place

Round Rock police have issued a shelter-in-place order while they respond to a barricaded subject.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a barricaded subject in the 1200 block of Wilderness Path.

Nearby residences were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

As of 3:05 p.m., RRPD said that the scene is still active and that SWAT negotiators were working to resolve the incident.

As of 4:10 p.m., RRPD said that the situation has been safely resolved, and that the subject is now in custody.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.