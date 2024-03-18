'Barricaded subject' incident resolved in North Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department responded to an incident in North Austin.

Police said around 7:57 p.m., on Monday, March 18, officers responded to the 6200 block of Haney Drive for a barricaded subject.

There was a heavy police presence, and police asked people to avoid the area.

Nearly 30 minutes later, police said the situation was resolved peacefully.

There was no longer a barricaded subject and no threat to public safety.

No other information was released.