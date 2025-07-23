Police searching for 4 suspects in connection to North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is searching for four suspects connected to a shooting in North Austin.
The backstory:
Police said on June 28, around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 900 E Braker Lane.
Four people were injured in the shooting.
Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects:
He is described as a white or Hispanic male with tattoos on his neck and both arms.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department