Police searching for 4 suspects in connection to North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department is searching for four suspects connected to a shooting in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on June 28, around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 900 E Braker Lane.

Four people were injured in the shooting.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects:

He is described as a white or Hispanic male with tattoos on his neck and both arms.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.