Police searching for armed robbery suspect in northeast Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Northeast Austin.

Police said on Oct. 2, around 1:44 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven at 1624 E Howard Lane.

The suspect aggressively entered the store and threatened the employee with a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect was described as a Black man, around 20–30 years old and around 230–250 pounds. He was armed with a black gun.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

CRIME NEWS

He was last seen wearing a white floppy hat, white shirt/fabric covering lower portion of face, white long-sleeve shirt, white and gray gloves, blue and white plaid pants, and gray and red sneakers.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest