1 dead, 1 injured after attempted murder-suicide in Bee Cave: police

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an attempted murder-suicide in Bee Cave Tuesday, Oct. 17.

According to Bee Cave PD, police received a call of a disturbance at a home on Flameleaf Sumac Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officers also found a man, identified as Alex Soares by the neighborhood's Homeowner's Association, dead inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she is expected to recover.

An investigation is ongoing. The Homeowner's Association says there is no imminent threat to the community.