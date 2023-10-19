1 dead, 1 injured after attempted murder-suicide in Bee Cave: police
BEE CAVE, Texas - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an attempted murder-suicide in Bee Cave Tuesday, Oct. 17.
According to Bee Cave PD, police received a call of a disturbance at a home on Flameleaf Sumac Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Officers also found a man, identified as Alex Soares by the neighborhood's Homeowner's Association, dead inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she is expected to recover.
An investigation is ongoing. The Homeowner's Association says there is no imminent threat to the community.