Police: Woman injured in North Austin shooting

A woman has been injured after she was shot in North Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, an adult female was shot in the lower back near the 7100 block of I-35 at St. John's Avenue.

Police say the woman was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also say no has been detained at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.