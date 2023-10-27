Poll: Trump leads Biden in Texas in potential 2024 election showdown

A new poll shows former president Donald Trump holding a large lead over President Joe Biden in Texas in a potential head-to-head election.

The poll from the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project shows Trump defeating Biden 45% to 37% in a hypothetical general election. 13% of those polled said they would vote for "someone else" outside of the two candidates. 8% did not offer an opinion.

The poll of 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas was conducted from October 5 to 17.

Republican Primary

Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary by a wide margin in Texas, according to the poll.

Trump earned 62% of support from people who said if the 2024 primary election were held today, they would vote in the Republican primary.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis finished with 13%, ex-governor and ambassador Nikki Haley received 7%, former vice president Mike Pence and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy both earned 3% of the vote.

568 self-declared registered voters in Texas responded to the question. The margin of error in the poll is +/- 4.11%.

Too Old To Be President?

Pollsters also asked if Biden and Trump will be too old to be president in 2025. Biden will be 82 years old and Trump will be 79 in 2025.

52% of Democrats, 81% of Independents and 81% of Republicans said Biden would be too old to be president in 2025.

58% of Democrats, 39% of Independents and 19% of Republicans said Trump would be too old to be president in 2025.