Pope Leo XIV: Diocese of Austin speaks on the new pope

For the last 24 hours, the world's attention has been focused on the Vatican in Rome.

Here in Austin, the Diocese is awaiting a new leader of its own.

Local perspective:

The Diocese of Austin has anticipated the moment a new pope would be selected and is anxiously awaiting his designation as a bishop.

Bells rang throughout Downtown Austin, coming from Saint Mary Catholic Cathedral in celebration of history being made as the first-ever American Pope was chosen to lead the Catholic Church on Thursday.

"It was really like a double gift for us to have a new Holy Father and that he was an American," said Father James Misko, Diocesan Administrator for the Diocese of Austin. "It's just incredible for us."

An American flag was seen waiving after the announcement as the world ushered in Cardinal Robert Prevost, who is taking the name of Pope Leo XIV.

"We're overjoyed, obviously," said Misko. "As Catholics, we've been waiting in anticipation now for a couple of days. This was the fifth vote of the conclave."

With his background leading the dicastery for the bishops, which is the department that helps the pope select bishops, the Diocese of Austin hopes this will speed up the process of picking their next leader, since the Austin bishop was appointed as archbishop of Galveston-Houston.

"He certainly knows how bishops are selected, and so we hope that that maybe advances that process a little bit quicker," said Misko.

Prior to his recent role in Rome, Pope Leo XIV was the bishop of the Diocese of Peru with his hands in the administration of governing a local church.

"He understands what it's like to run parishes in dioceses, and he also has experience working in the Vatican," said Misko. "I think that's going to really be great for him to be able to understand both sides of how the church operates."

Many people feel his experience makes him a well-rounded leader, and they look forward to learning more about Pope Leo XIV.