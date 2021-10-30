Popeyes near Eastern Market shut down after viral video shows rats swarming kitchen

article

A Popeyes restaurant near DC's Eastern Market is shut down for health code violations after a viral video this month showed rats in the kitchen.

A notice posted on the front door of the fast food restaurant at 409 8th St. SE shows officials shut down the restaurant Thursday, a little more than two weeks after the video was posted to TikTok.

In the video, a man who says he delivers raw chicken to area Popeyes restaurants takes viewers inside the Eastern Market location, where several rats are scurrying in the kitchen.

"You still love that chicken from Popeyes?" The man says, mocking the company's jingle.

WATCH: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED (LANGUAGE):

The video has been shared hundreds of times since being posted Oct. 11. FOX 5 DC has reached out to the man who posted the video for comment.