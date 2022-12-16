Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County

The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes.

According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches.

Multiple houses in Kyle and San Marcos were hit on separate days within the last week.

The suspect, pictured left; suspect vehicle, pictured top right; and possible accomplice vehicle, pictured bottom right. (Hays County Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is described as a light-skinned white or Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s with short dark hair and multiple tattoos on his arms.

He was seen traveling solo in a 2001 silver Lexus GS300 with a Mississippi license plate number HAE8415. The Lexus also has a broken and taped rear left passenger window, a spoiler, wheel rims and hubcaps in pink, black and gray, damaged and worn front left quarter panel, sunroof and no front license plate.

Officials are also looking for a dark-colored soft-top Mustang that has been seen in security footage traveling with the Lexus and say it is possibly a scout vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.