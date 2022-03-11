Possible fire causes plane to land at Austin-Bergstrom
AUSTIN, Texas - A possible fire aboard a United Airlines flight caused a plane to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday evening, the airport said.
Austin-Bergstrom said they were informed of the fire on board UA Flight 2425 around 4:20 p.m. After the plane landed, all passengers deplaned to the terminal safely.
No injuries were reported to the airport and there are no impacts to airport operations, Austin-Bergstrom officials said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
