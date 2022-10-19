Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

Florence Independent School District says it has released all students early on October 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say parents and guardians are welcome to pick up children at campus offices, but all normal processes for security are in place.

Buses began running at 11:15 at the high school, 11:20 at the middle school, and 11:30 at the elementary.

Officials say if no parent is at home, younger students will not be left but will be brought back to an undisclosed location, and parents and guardians will be notified where to reunite with their child.

No young students will be let off the bus at home if no parent is there.

While school officials would not confirm the nature of the threat, some parents of students shared with FOX 7 Austin that the threat was to shoot up the school in the afternoon.