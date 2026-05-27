Powerball jackpot winner: Leander resident claims share of $20 million prize

The Brief Leander resident claims share of $20 million Powerball jackpot from a May 2 drawing The Quick Pick ticket was sold at a QuikTrip on Crystal Falls Parkway A second winning ticket was sold in Florida



A Leander resident says they were "stunned" when they discovered they had won a share of a $20 million Powerball jackpot.

What they're saying:

"I’m not a regular lottery player, but I saw on a billboard that there had recently been a big jackpot, so the next morning when I stopped in at QuikTrip for a coffee, I bought a Powerball ticket," said the claimant.

"A few days later we were out running errands when I noticed the ticket in my wallet and I thought to myself, ‘I need to check that so I can toss it’. Only, this time when I checked it, I saw that I’d won. I was stunned. When my [spouse] returned to the car [they] asked me, ‘Are you okay?’ and I told [them], ‘I think we’ve won the lottery," the claimant added.

The claimant said their spouse thought they were overreacting but the couple checked the numbers three more times and then placed the ticket in a safe when they got home.

The backstory:

The claimant, who has elected to remain anonymous, bought the Quick Pick ticket at the QuikTrip located at 10742 E. Crystal Falls Parkway.

A second jackpot winning ticket was sold in Florida for the same May 2 drawing and will share the prize with the Leander claimant.

Featured article

What's next:

The Leander claimant selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and received $4,488,330.34 before taxes.

"We're planning to save the money for the time being until we decide what to do with it," the claimant says.

The QuikTrip where the ticket was sold may be eligible to received a $250,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket.

By the numbers:

Officials say this is the fourth Powerball Grand Prize winner all-time by a Texas Lottery player.

It's the first since September 2025 when Seven Bridges Revocable Trust of Fredericksburg claimed a share of a $1.8 billion prize.

The Texas Lottery says it has now had at least one Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot winner during each of the last four calendar years.

Texas joined the multijurisdictional Powerball game in 2010 and had its first Powerball jackpot winner in 2013 when Paul McDowell of Bells claimed the $40 million jackpot from the May 29, 2013 drawing.

The Source: Information from Texas Lottery.



