Brothers who created massive Christmas celebration in Arizona spotted in Austin prepping for next year

Two brothers who are known to have created the "biggest Christmas celebration in Arizona" were spotted at the airport in Austin. They said they’re in town preparing for next year’s event.

The Pratt brothers said it takes months of planning to pull off what’s known as the biggest Christmas celebration in Arizona.

"Hours, days, months, months, and months of planning for sure," Sammy Pratt said. "We have over 6 million lights, we have a nightly parade, we have cookie decorating, smore making, gingerbread house show, train ride."

It’s called the Pratt Brothers' Christmas at Rawhide.

"We like to play on the innocence of Christmas, kind of like when you were remembering when you were a child, toys, candy," Kyle Pratt said.

The brothers started their Christmas decorating journey at their home.

"It got to a point where we had thousands of people on our residential street where we couldn’t hold it," Kyle Pratt said.

A couple of years ago, they moved to a commercial space.

"Now it gives us the opportunity to spread that magic with everyone who comes out to our event," Kyle Pratt said.

They are now preparing for next year’s event.

"Once the day after Christmas ends, that’s when the next season starts," Kyle Pratt said.

They flew to Austin to purchase the supplies they need.

"We’re going to a big warehouse to buy some more lights here," Sammy Pratt said.

"We’re out here looking to see how we can enhance and upgrade our event," Kyle Pratt said.

They said they hope to spread the Christmas spirit and inspire others.

"We want to inspire the next generations, the next Sammy and Kyle out there to dream big and be different and let them know that it’s okay to color outside the lines and follow your own path," Sammy Pratt said.

The Pratt brothers said they plan to continue to expand and eventually open a theme park.