South Austin apartment complex shooting leaves 1 man dead

The Brief 1 man killed in shooting at South Austin apartment complex Incident happened in 3200 block of Montopolis near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at a South Austin apartment complex that left one man dead.

The backstory:

APD says officers went to an apartment complex near the 3200 block of Montoplis near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to investigate several reports of shots fired on July 18.

Officers arrived and found a man who was pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).