South Austin apartment complex shooting leaves 1 man dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide at a South Austin apartment complex that left one man dead.
The backstory:
APD says officers went to an apartment complex near the 3200 block of Montoplis near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to investigate several reports of shots fired on July 18.
Officers arrived and found a man who was pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Unit Tip Line 512-974-TIPS (512-974-8477).
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.