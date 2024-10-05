Pro-Palestine protestors disrupt traffic near City Hall

A pro-Palestine protest disrupted traffic in Downtown Austin on Saturday afternoon, which prompted a police response.

Around 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Austin police were called in after a large group of protestors began marching in the roadway on Lavaca and Guadalupe streets north of Austin City Hall.

The protestors blocked parts of those streets and caused traffic backups.

Austin police responded to the area along with Texas DPS and were able to get the group to clear out shortly after 4 p.m. No injuries or arrests were reported.

The march followed a pro-Palestine protest at City Hall around 1 p.m. A group of more than 100 people gathered on the steps, holding signs expressing solidarity with Palestinians and calling for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Protestors also called for the US to stop sending money to Israel.

The protest and march come just two days before the one-year anniversary of the October 7th attack in Israel by Hamas.