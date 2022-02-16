Project Connect celebrates groundbreaking of MetroRapid Pleasant Valley Route

The Project Connect team held a ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of MetroRapid Pleasant Valley Route.

The new route is one of four new MetroRapid routes included in the Project Connect program of projects and will run through East Austin from Mueller to the future Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride.

"To propel our growing economy forward for all Austinites, we’re building a more connected community that opens up new opportunities to all our neighbors," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

"This new MetroRapid route does just that, providing new, convenient and affordable access to jobs and neighborhoods for all."

It will have 15 stations and include stops at ACC Eastview, Riverside, Dove

Springs and McKinney Falls. The route will enhance frequency and quality of

service for neighborhoods in East and South Austin.

"We are all aware of the growth happening in Austin and how important it is that public transit options are expanded in accordance with that growth," said CapMetro Board Member and Austin City Councilmember Sabino Renteria.

"Implementing this new MetroRapid route will make it easier for all of us in the East Austin community get to where we need to go with better reliability and frequency."

For more information, click here.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

CapMetro transit tunnel will bring rebuild of 4th Street

'Transit Forward' formed to keep Project Connect's vision alive

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter