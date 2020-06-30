Protest held against Abbott shutting down bars again

A protest has been organized to protest Governor Greg Abbott's decision to shut down bars again after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The group Texas Bars Fight Back! asked people to gather at the Texas State Capitol around 11 a.m. and after meeting there the group marched to the Governor's Mansion.

In a Facebook event post, organizers say they feel "bars have been singled out like they are the cause for the spike" and that "no other businesses are being shut down." They say they feel it's "wrong and affecting the livelihood of hundreds of thousands across the state."

Organizers say they want their voices heard and FOX 7 Austin's Kacey Bowen says that bar owners that attended said they would reopen tomorrow, against the governor's order, and that they were encouraging others to do the same.

Others believe that the governor has violated their constitutional rights and that "the order needs to be voided."

Bars were allowed to reopen a month ago as long as employees followed COVID-19 safety precautions, but with the rise in cases, Abbott issued an executive order to shut down several establishments, including bars, on June 26 when the governor paused his reopening plan.

