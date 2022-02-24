Public asked to weigh in on design for new bicycle, pedestrian bridge near Lady Bird Lake

The City of Austin is asking the public to weigh on the designs for the brand-new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the eastern edge of Lady Bird Lake.

Austin Public Works’ New Longhorn Dam Bridge 30% Design Virtual Open House , launched on Thursday. It reveals updated plans for the new bridge’s overall design and amenities. The open house focuses on three key project areas: the bridge and its plaza, a new underpass under Pleasant Valley Road and parkland improvements near Canterbury Street.



The open house is available in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week through March 24, 2022. Surveys in English and Spanish inviting feedback on the updated bridge design are included as part of the online open house.

Another new element of the New Longhorn Dam Bridge project is public art. Austin’s Art in Public Places program (AIPP) will gather community input on a vision for site-specific art for the project at a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. Meeting attendees will help define artwork inspiration and goals that will inform the artist selection process.

