Austin airport looking to reunite stuffed puppy, owner

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Puppy Friend was found in the Blue Garage. (Austin Bergstrom International Airport)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is trying to reunite a stuffed puppy with its human.

The airport says the stuffed toy was found on the second level of the Blue Garage, just outside the elevator, around 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Their owner hasn't come forward yet as of Dec. 14, so the airport is keeping the pup busy.

"Puppy Friend hasn't found his owner yet, but he's taken an interest in how we do things around AUS," the airport posted Thursday. "This morning, he interviewed for a pawsition with our Planning & Development team."

Anyone who recognizes the stuffed toy is encouraged to reach out to the airport's Lost and Found at 512-530-5678. Austin-Bergstrom says their Lost and Found is for items left at the airport; items left on planes stay with the airlines.