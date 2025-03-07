Pushback against controversial Burnet rock crusher quarry continues

The Brief There are concerns over a controversial rock crusher quarry in Burnet Despite concerns, in late February, the TCEQ approved the air quality permit for the site



A controversial rock crusher quarry just passed a major hurdle to development, but Burnet residents say their fight isn’t over yet.

The concerns of residents about the rock crusher quarry come from its proximity to places like a summer camp, which attracts more than 2,000 kids each year.

Pushback over Burnet rock crusher quarry

Local perspective:

At Camp Longhorn, water trickles into a lake from a nearby stream.

Still months away from the first swim of the summer, Nan Manning is worried.

"Those springs actually start up at Peters Creek but up at where the proposed site is, so that means all the water is rushing down here," said Manning.

A few minutes away, off FM-3509, is Asphalt Inc. LLC’s proposed rock crusher quarry site.

"Camp Longhorn has been around for 86 years, this location for fifty years," said Manning. "It is strong, it is solid, and you know, we will tolerate it however we can, but we don’t want it, we don’t want it for these children, and we don’t want it for four or five generations."

Nearly 5,000 comments, including from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, were sent to the TCEQ regarding concerns that the quarry might one day pose a threat to the health of humans and the environment.

Burnet resident Randy Printz pointed out the plant would be located not just near Camp Longhorn, but Inks State Park, Lake Buchanan, and Longhorn Caverns State Park.

"It hurts the people, it hurts the area," said Printz. "As far as economics in the area, it's terrible."

In late February, the TCEQ approved the air quality permit for the site.

"It just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever for the location to be where it is, even though we know that is needed, that location is, not next to a summer camp, not next to two state parks and next to neighborhoods," said Manning.

"You trust in your government to do the right thing, so far they haven’t," said Printz.

What they're saying:

In a motion to commissioners, Austin State Rep. Ellen Troxclair recently asked the TCEQ to overturn the permit, too.

Part of the motion reads:

"Because of the unique situation of this particular proposed facility in this very close proximity to multiple state parks and waterways, a large children's camp, and endangered species habitat, coupled with the TCEQ's inability to monitor or enforce compliance with applicable air quality regulations, the sufficiency of the application and subsequent compliance of this facility are very much in doubt. Rep. Troxclair moves to overturn the Permit's approval."

The TCEQ sent FOX 7 Austin the following statement in regard to their decision.

"The Executive Director’s staff reviewed the registration application in accordance with the applicable state and federal law, policy and procedures, and the agency’s mission to protect the state’s human and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development. The review determined that all applicable statutes, rules, and regulations would be met, and the registration was approved."

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Asphalt Inc. LLC multiple times but did not receive a response.

The Lower Colorado River Authority is also processing an application for the quarry, which is still open to public comment.