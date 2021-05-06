U.S. Women's National Team playing exhibition match at Q2 Stadium

The first-ever match at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium will feature the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) in an exhibition match.

The reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champion USWNT will play Nigeria on Wednesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. (CT) as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series.

The match will also mark the debut of U.S. Soccer's senior team in Austin as neither USWNT nor the U.S. Men's National Team have previously staged a match in the Live Music Capital of the World.

"We are both thrilled and honored that the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium will feature the four-time FIFA World Champions," commented Austin FC President, Andy Loughnane in a press release. "Hosting the USWNT at Q2 Stadium speaks to the world-class nature of our city, our facilities, and the popularity of the sport in our region."

Just three days after the USWNT match, Austin FC will play its historic MLS opener against the San Jose Earthquakes.