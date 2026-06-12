Rabid cat bites 3 victims at Black Rock Park in Llano County

The Brief Three people were bitten by a rabid cat in Llano County The sheriff's office said the gray cat was at Black Rock Park The incidents happened during the weekend of June 6-7



Three people were bitten by a rabid cat while visiting Black Rock Park in Llano County last weekend, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, on June 7, around 7:32 a.m., two men said they were bitten by a gray cat while visiting Black Rock Park.

On June 8, a woman reported being bitten by the same cat.

Animal Control found the cat dead the same day. It was then submitted for rabies testing.

On June 11, the test results confirmed that the cat was positive for rabies.

All three victims sought medical treatment and began rabies post-exposure treatment on the same day they were bitten.

Why you should care:

Black Rock Park staff are now trying to identify any other victims who may have had contact with the cat during the weekend of June 6–7.

The cat was described as a gray cat. There are several other black-and-white cats that live in the park that have current rabies vaccinations and are not believed to be involved in the incidents.

Anyone who may have had contact with, been scratched by, or been bitten by a gray cat at Black Rock Park on or around June 7, should immediately contact their health care provider and local health authorities for guidance regarding rabies exposure.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.

Prompt medical evaluation and treatment following a potential exposure are highly effective in preventing illness.