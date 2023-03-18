Two people stabbed in downtown Austin, police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left two people injured in Downtown Austin Friday night.

APD said officers responded to the shoot/stab call in the area of Driskill and Rainey streets at around 10:33 p.m. Mar. 17.

Two adults were transported to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.

Austin Transportation closed off the southbound I-35 frontage road just south of Cesar Chavez and diverted traffic on Driskill Street, which was opened to traffic about an hour later.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and are still searching for a suspect.