Pflugerville murder suspect arrested in North Austin 'in connection with multiple murders': APD

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Austin police have arrested a man in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man in Pflugerville. Photo courtesy: Pflugerville Police Department

Austin police say a Pflugerville murder suspect has been arrested ‘in connection with multiple murders.’

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Raul Meza Jr. in North Austin on May 29.

Meza is accused of fatally stabbing 80-year-old Jesse Fraga at his home on Camp Fire Trail in Pflugerville on Saturday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Pflugerville Police were responding to a check welfare call when they found Fraga deceased.

Meza has a prior conviction for a murder in Travis County in 1982.

Austin police said he's been arrested in connection with multiple murders but have not yet released information about which ones.

Jail records show Meza was booked into the Travis County Jail at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on two first-degree felony charges including Capital Murder as well as Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, which is a state jail felony.

Police plan to provide an update about Meza's arrest at 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.